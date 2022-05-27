SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK opened at $25.46 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $430.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.70.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 95,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.