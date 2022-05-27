SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Bought by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. SmartFinancial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,971. The stock has a market cap of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.