SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SLM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after purchasing an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SLM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 424,920 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,170,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

