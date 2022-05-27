Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.26.

SKLZ stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

