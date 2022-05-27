Skaana Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 93,939 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 44.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 212,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,481. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

