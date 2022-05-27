SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $179,361.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.29, for a total value of $179,361.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SITM opened at $199.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average of $226.21. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $94.21 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

