Sio Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Organon & Co. makes up 1.6% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 17,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

