Sio Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50,123.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

