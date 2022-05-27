Sio Capital Management LLC Sells 527,688 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Sio Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,688 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

XFOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 3,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,244. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

