Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 180,017 Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 180,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Vapotherm comprises approximately 1.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 83.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 31.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 51.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 3,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at $400,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

