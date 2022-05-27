SingularityDAO (SDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $29.23 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $29.23 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

