Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGS stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

