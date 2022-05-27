SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Approximately 4,545,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,182,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Get SIMEC Atlantis Energy alerts:

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.