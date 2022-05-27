Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Shares of 735,040 Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 735,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,000. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros comprises 1.2% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 2.89% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,763,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 862,268 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 13.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRZN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

