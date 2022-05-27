Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

