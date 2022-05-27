Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New $204,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.71.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.