Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Expands By 250.0%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of TDPAY remained flat at $$3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

About TOD’S (Get Rating)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

