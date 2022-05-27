Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Expands By 250.0%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of TDPAY remained flat at $$3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.
