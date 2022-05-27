Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Drops By 69.2%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF remained flat at $$12.95 during trading on Friday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THNPF. Societe Generale raised shares of Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($18.62) to €13.20 ($14.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

