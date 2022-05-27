Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Decreases By 93.8%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TISCY stock remained flat at $$7.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Taisei has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.00.
About Taisei (Get Rating)
