Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Decreases By 93.8%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TISCY stock remained flat at $$7.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Taisei has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.00.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

