Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Declines By 64.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
OTCMKTS SPKKY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,877. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
