Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Increases By 401.6%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 401.6% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 79,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,816. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

