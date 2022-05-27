Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Declines By 80.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the April 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $63.64. 273,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($178.72) to €153.00 ($162.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($228.72) to €207.00 ($220.21) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

