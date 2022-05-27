Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Decreases By 71.5%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,724,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 9,373,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,527. Sharing Economy International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

