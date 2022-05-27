Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Decreases By 71.5%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,724,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 9,373,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,527. Sharing Economy International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Economy International (SEII)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.