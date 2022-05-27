Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Decreases By 78.9%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scatec ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of STECF remained flat at $$13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

