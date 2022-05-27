Short Interest in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Declines By 97.6%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,034,000.

Shares of ROSEU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

