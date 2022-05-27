Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Increases By 552.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 552.4% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

