Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Decreases By 83.5%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QNRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

QNRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

