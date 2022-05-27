Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Grows By 1,980.0%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,980.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. 13,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

