Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW) Declines By 81.3%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113,871 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 458,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 363,060 shares during the period.

NRACW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,304. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

