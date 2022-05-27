Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expands By 2,800.0%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lonza Group stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.
About Lonza Group (Get Rating)
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.
