Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expands By 2,800.0%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LZAGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

About Lonza Group (Get Rating)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.