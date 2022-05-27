Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Grows By 106.0%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the April 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 6,138,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,714,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Life Clips has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Life Clips Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Clips (LCLP)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.