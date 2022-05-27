Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Grows By 106.0%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the April 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 6,138,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,714,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Life Clips has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Life Clips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

