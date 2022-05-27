Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Drops By 97.1%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.74. 7,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.