Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Grows By 615.2%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 615.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

