Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Drops By 85.5%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISLE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 50,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.

