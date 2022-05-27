Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Decreases By 67.9%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,079,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

