Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Grows By 288.2%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 288.2% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431. InterCure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $290.60 million and a P/E ratio of 56.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in production of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also offers pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

