Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Drops By 98.2%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPNFF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,359. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
