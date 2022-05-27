Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Drops By 98.2%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPNFF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,359. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About ImagineAR (Get Rating)

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

