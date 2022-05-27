Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Declines By 63.2%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HBBHF remained flat at $$134.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.12. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $134.00.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.