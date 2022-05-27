Short Interest in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Decreases By 70.6%

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.09. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

