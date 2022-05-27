Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declines By 86.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CPZ traded up 0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching 18.14. 436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,578. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 16.20 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 19.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
