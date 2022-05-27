Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declines By 86.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPZ traded up 0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching 18.14. 436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,578. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 16.20 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of 19.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

