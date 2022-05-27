Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Rises By 575.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RILYT opened at $23.95 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $26.66.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.