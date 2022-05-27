Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Declines By 99.4%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the April 30th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306,934. American Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
American Green Company Profile (Get Rating)
