Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Declines By 99.4%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the April 30th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306,934. American Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

