Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,810. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

