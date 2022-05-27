Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 307 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $258,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.77. 15,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.30.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

