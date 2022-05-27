Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.14. 40,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,257. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

