Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,961 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 29,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a current ratio of 131.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. Jonestrading began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

