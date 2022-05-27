Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,407 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,072,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after buying an additional 166,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,025,000 after purchasing an additional 372,912 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 608,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 466,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,923,406. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

