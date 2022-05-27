Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 72,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

