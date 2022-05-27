Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.2% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 792,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,954,456. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

