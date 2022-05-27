Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 209.88 ($2.64).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 147.90 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 99.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.31).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

